Less humid and quiet weather Sunday

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes across north-central Wisconsin which occurred on Friday. The ratings for these tornadoes were an EF-0 near Tripoli and an EF-1 to the southeast of Rhinelander.

High pressure to our northwest has begun to clear out skies and bring lower humidity back to northeast Wisconsin. Highs today will be near 80 for most locations with a light northeast wind.

A weak little system will move through tonight which will bring a few clouds to the area. A light rain shower is possible, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will generally be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tranquil weather will continue early this week on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next small rain chance returns on Wednesday.