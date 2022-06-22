The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure still in the forecast which brings light winds and plenty of sun in the days ahead. THE BIGGEST CHANGE is the drop in dew points that will make the air feel comfortable again!

Wednesday will start with some thin clouds but sunshine will take over for the rest of the day. Temperatures cool off a touch in the mid 80s, upper 70s by the lake and up north. W/NW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Clear, calm, and comfortable tonight. The low drops to 56 degrees.

Thursday will still be quite nice, but a little warmer. Mostly sunny and 88 degrees.