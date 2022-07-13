The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low clouds and hazy conditions for many out the door on Wednesday. The good news will be the lack of cloud cover by the afternoon/evening as blue skies slowly work back into the forecast. Dew points will be dropping into the mid 50s, so plan on less humidity with a high near 75 degrees.

Tonight will be clear! That means we finally get a shot at seeing this week’s Full Buck Supermoon. Light winds and a low of 54 degrees.

Tomorrow looks very nice! Mostly sunny and 78 degrees. Comfortable air holds.

Just a slight rain chance for Friday, especially in the southwest corner of our viewing area. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer in the lower 80s.