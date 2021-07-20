Less muggy air to arrive

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday. A very weak cold front will drop through the state and shift around the winds to the northeast, as it does, it could set off an isolated shower in the southern end of the viewing area – but it’s a small bet that anyone will see rain. Highs will vary on our side of the state from the low 70s to the mid 80s! Take a look:

Tonight will be fairly quiet with no rain expected. You will notice a drop in humidity after the evening as dew point temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s. The low air temperature is 55 degrees.

Tomorrow will feel nice with comfortable air in place. Mostly sunny and 77 degrees.