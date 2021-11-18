Less wind Friday, then a mild start to the Gun Deer season

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few evening flurries will give way to skies that will slowly clear out. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: It’ll be a chilly start to Friday morning with wind chills in the lower teens. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

The weekend starts out warmer with highs in the middle 40s with plenty of cloud cover. A quick moving system will bring parts of the area a chance for light rain or snow as highs hover in the lower 40s. Chilly air returns behind that system early next week with more sunshine expected. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, another small system could bring light rain or snow on Wednesday with a quiet weather day next Thursday.