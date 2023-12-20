The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was easily the nicest day of the week today with above average high temps and multiple hours of abundant sunshine.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will make its’ way closer to WI through the rest of this evening and provide us with increased cloud cover through bedtime tonight. We will stay mostly cloudy, but dry, overnight and through daybreak tomorrow.

By tomorrow afternoon, this system will provide the chance for light flurries/sprinkles, but most stay dry and cloudy.

Rain chances will increase by bedtime tomorrow night, and then expect spotty shower chances to begin your Friday. Heavier rain will move into the area late Friday, and then more spotty shower chances are on tap for Saturday.

Christmas Day looks to be a wet one as of now!