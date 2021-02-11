Light, fluffy snow Thursday night

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for a handful of counties away from the lake and bay in the WFRV coverage area until 10am Thursday morning. “Feels-like” temps could get as low as -20 to -30 degrees early on.

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another bitterly cold morning to kick off Thursday, but there will be some improvement with the wind chills during the day as winds stay light and highs climb to 11 degrees. Morning sunshine and arriving afternoon clouds will be the rule today.

Starting tonight around sunset and the hours after, light snow shower will work up from the south. The snow chance continues overnight into early Friday morning. Given air temps in the single digits at this time, the snow will be very light and fluffy, but it’s that type of snow that will accumulate quickly and make roads slippery before Friday. The low is 4 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION will be minor tonight into Friday, but enough to make roads slippery. Storm Team 5 is expecting a range of roughly 0.5″ to 2″ of an easy-to-clear snow, with some of the higher totals coming in around Lake Michigan.

The snow exits early on Friday with partly sunny skies during the day. The high temps is 11 degrees.

Our next snow chance then comes in late Friday night (after midnight) into Saturday afternoon. We still have to iron out the details on how much for the weekend, but keep it here as we will have our snow accumulation forecast by tomorrow.