The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’re still on the back end of a low pressure system, so cloudy skies, light drizzle and some flurries remain in the forecast this evening. Later this evening, we will see some flurries off of Lake Michigan, but overall will stay dry with cloudy skies. Winds increase tonight, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be on a decline tonight as well, with our low dropping to around 24 degrees.

Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy, but by the early afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy, so some sunshine is likely! Temperatures will stay a bit chillier than what we have been seeing with our highs only in the upper 20s. Breezy conditions remain with gusts Friday reaching up to 20 mph.

We stay dry into this weekend before an active week of weather ahead next week.