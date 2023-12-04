The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s certainly been a much quieter start to this work week than how we just ended this weekend! An area of high pressure over Northern Texas has kept us dry throughout this Monday. However, an area of low pressure just off to our west has provided us with the cloud cover we’ve seen today, as well as a weak disturbance that will head in tonight.

After bedtime tonight and through bedtime tomorrow expect the chance for isolated light flurries or sprinkles. Most of us do stay dry, though, with cloudy skies.

This work week looks to be very quiet!