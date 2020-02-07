Light Friday snow; shoveling on Sunday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Clouds on the increase a bit for Friday, with temps a little cooler than yesterday in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

A cold front dropping in from the north will flare up scattered snow showers or flurries from the afternoon into tonight. It will start up north first, dropping through Green Bay and the Fox Cities by the evening. SNOW ACCUMULATION will mainly be a dusting to an inch, but isolated pockets of longer lasting snow could produce accumulations exceeding an inch.

Tonight, scattered flurries or light snow. Otherwise cloudy skies overnight with lows around 8 degrees. It will be warmer by the lake and bay, teens for lows. Chilliest up north tonight where some spots may fall slightly below 0.

Saturday, the boundary will stick around a bit to give us cloud cover, possibly some non-accumulating snowflakes at times. Beside that, great weather for the sturgeon spearing opener with light winds, and seasonal temps in the mid 20s.

Plan on snow again Sunday with a high of 31 degrees. This will be persistent snow, heavy at times, from the morning into the evening – and the highest snow accumulations will end up somewhere in the central portion of the state, west of the Fox Cities. Check out the graphic below showing the highest potential for over 4″ of snow accumulation: