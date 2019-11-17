Light mix of rain and snow Sunday

A cold front moving through the area today will bring the chance for a mix of rain and snow to the area during the late morning and afternoon. Any snow that does fall will be very light with a light dusting of accumulation possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with a south wind at 5-15 mph. Those winds could be a little stronger closer to Lake Michigan.

Snow potential on Sunday

Clouds will remain across the area tonight with some areas of drizzle possible at times. With lows cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s there could be some slick spots on area roadways late tonight and early Monday.

On Monday we’ll see plenty of clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Another round of rain and snow showers will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday. Skies remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 40s.

A larger storm system will develop across the central US Wednesday and Thursday. It will approach the Great Lakes region late Wednesday and bring a chance for mainly rain to the area. There is the potential for snow to the northwest of this system. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates.