Light mix Sunday, another snow chance early this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly clear skies Sunday morning will be replaced with cloud cover as we head through the second half of the day. These clouds could bring light rain or snow showers to the region by the late afternoon to early evening. This should not lead to any travel concerns. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a light southwest wind.

Light rain or snow showers early this evening will come to an end with a mostly cloudy sky for most of the overnight before skies begin to clear out as we approach sunrise on Monday. Lows will cool into the middle 20s to lower 30s.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine, but cooler temperatures settle in as highs will only be in the 30s. We’re keeping an eye on our next storm system which will bring rain and snow to the area by Tuesday. Right now the best chance for a few inches of accumulation will be from about Shawano and areas to the north and west. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates!

This system could end as some light rain showers on Wednesday before we see nice weather return for Thanksgiving with highs in the middle 40s. Quiet weather looks to hold into the early parts of next weekend.



