The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bit dreary again here in Northeast Wisconsin, but certainly not the worst day. We were mostly dry thanks to an area of high pressure to our northeast. However, we did have the thick clouds overtop of us all day due to an area of low pressure to our southeast. This system allows brought in a few isolated passing flurries and sprinkles. Any chance for this light precip will taper by bedtime tonight.

We stay mostly cloudy through the overnight hours, and then by tomorrow morning, our next system will build in, bringing in yet again more cloud cover and the chance for PM mixed showers. This system is fairly quickly moving, so any chance for precip will again taper by bedtime tomorrow night. The majority of us are dry tomorrow.