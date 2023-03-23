The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure to our southwest is giving way to the mixed showers we are seeing this morning. These showers will stay in Green Bay and south, and should be cleared out by the lunch hour. Following that, clouds will decrease into this afternoon, and we will turn mostly sunny by the evening. By bedtime tonight, the cloud cover will increase again, and we will be partly cloudy overnight. NW winds brought in cooler air for today, so high temps stay in the low 40s.

Clouds decrease throughout the morning tomorrow as high pressure builds in allowing lots of sunshine for your Friday afternoon!

Late Friday night, a low-pressure system builds in from the south and will bring late cloud cover to the area. I think by 2 am-ish early Saturday, we will start to see snow showers build in. These will linger throughout the area until the evening of Saturday, with the heaviest snow band sitting south and east of Green Bay. We will turn dry and partly cloudy by bedtime Saturday. Temps will stay below freezing for most of this day, so snow accumulation is likely.