The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight we stay dry and mostly clear as an area of high pressure sits to our west.

By tomorrow morning, we will see increasing cloud cover as high pressure moves further east and an area of low pressure moves in to our north and west.

I say we stay dry until after 8am, and then a chance for light mixed showers moves into the forecast. We can expect this to stick around for the entire day.

Some clearing is likely after 4pm before a line of showers and t-storms moves in for bedtime, and then we dry out with mostly cloudy skies to wrap up this weekend.