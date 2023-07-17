The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Any of the rain from severe thunderstorms last night has cleared off, and we are left with storm reports showing hail anywhere from pea to marble sized:

The area of low pressure that provided the rain last night has cleared off to our east and the only thing that low will do for us today is provide a little bit of cloud cover. Now a cold front that was attached to this system and that moved through overnight, which dropped our temps a bit! We will stay cooler today with temps only reaching the upper 70s, no humidity, and a slight breeze out of the west.

For today, we have an area of high pressure off to our west that will keep us dry with sunshine. However, another area of low pressure just north of WI will provide increased cloud cover north this afternoon, and as we sit on the back end of this system, we could see some passing sprinkles this afternoon through the evening. We are dry by bedtime tonight with partly sunny skies and a low of around 56 degrees.