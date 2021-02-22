Light rain and snow Monday night, more snow late Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next weather system moves through tonight. We’ll see the chance for a light rain and snow mix move through after 8pm and continue into the very early morning on Tuesday. This will bring some light snow accumulations to the area along with the potential for some patchy freezing drizzle or rain which may lead to some slick roads late tonight. Lows will generally be near the freezing mark.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Light rain and snow showers will come to an end early Tuesday morning. We should see a few breaks in the clouds and with a blustery westerly wind highs will warm to near 40 degrees for afternoon highs.

Another round of snow will return to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system could bring more accumulating snow for areas north of the Fox Valley. Highs on Wednesday will remain mild in the upper 30s with clearing skies late in the day. A few flurries and slightly cooler is possible Thursday before we’re back into the mid 30s Friday.

More wintry mix is possible early Saturday with highs warming to near 40 later in the day. We’ll be watching for yet another system that could bring more chances for rain and snow as we close out the upcoming weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship

More Weather