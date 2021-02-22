Light rain and snow Monday night, more snow late Tuesday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next weather system moves through tonight. We’ll see the chance for a light rain and snow mix move through after 8pm and continue into the very early morning on Tuesday. This will bring some light snow accumulations to the area along with the potential for some patchy freezing drizzle or rain which may lead to some slick roads late tonight. Lows will generally be near the freezing mark.





Light rain and snow showers will come to an end early Tuesday morning. We should see a few breaks in the clouds and with a blustery westerly wind highs will warm to near 40 degrees for afternoon highs.

Another round of snow will return to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system could bring more accumulating snow for areas north of the Fox Valley. Highs on Wednesday will remain mild in the upper 30s with clearing skies late in the day. A few flurries and slightly cooler is possible Thursday before we’re back into the mid 30s Friday.

More wintry mix is possible early Saturday with highs warming to near 40 later in the day. We’ll be watching for yet another system that could bring more chances for rain and snow as we close out the upcoming weekend.