The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A front dropping through the state will thicken up the clouds again Friday, and possibly form some light rain or sprinkles briefly during the day. In the afternoon, clearing skies will occur across the north for sunshine, while southern spots keeps clouds and maybe a shower around. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, and lower 50s up north where there is that PM sunshine.

Tonight will be quiet with some clearing. The low is 30 degrees.

Plan on a nice early November day on Saturday! The sun will emerge again with a high in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. North winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS Sunday morning at 2am! As we fall back into Standard Time, you will get extra hour of weekend sleep, but the sunset on Sunday night will be 4:36pm. It’s also a good idea to test or change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday will have early rays of sun covered up by clouds as the day progresses. Rain could move into a few counties, especially north and west of Green Bay in the afternoon. The high will be around 50 degrees. Sunday night/Monday morning will bring a better chance for rain for all of our communities.