The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase as a quick moving system moves through the region. The chance for rain will increase after midnight. Lows will cool to seasonable levels in the 40s with a light east wind.

Wednesday: Rain showers will be moving through to start the day, but the afternoon is looking drier. Another chance for showers and a few storms will roll through Wednesday evening. Highs will be on the cool side with most areas only looking at temperatures in the 50s.

Warmer air arrives Thursday with increasing humidity levels. Showers and storms will be possible late Thursday into Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible during this time. Rain will exit Friday before another chance for rain enters the forecast on Saturday. The weekend will be on the cool side with temperatures right around 60.