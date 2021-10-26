Light rain showers later this week, then a chilly start to November

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will pass through overnight with lows cooling into the 30s for most areas with lower 40s lakeside.

Wednesday: Temperatures return to the low and middle 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll likely see more cloud cover later in the day ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase through the day Thursday with some afternoon and evening light rain showers working in from the south. The rain will depart during the morning on Friday, with drier conditions for the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking like a great day with temperatures in the upper 50s. Halloween also looks dry with highs in the lower 50s. A front will move through late Sunday and bring in some chilly air to Wisconsin as we begin November.