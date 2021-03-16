Light rainy mix on St. Patrick’s Day, then a mild weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dry weather is in the forecast tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows won’t be too chilly as temperatures cool into the 20s. Winds will be light through the night.

Temperatures will begin their gradual trend upwards on St. Patrick’s Day. With the potential for more sunshine across the north, highs should be able to reach for the mid and even some upper 40s. Further south, more clouds are anticipated as a storm system moves through. That will bring areas mainly south of Green Bay a chance for a light rain or snow shower. Very little if any snow accumulation is expected.

Winds will increase out of the northeast on Thursday with temperatures in the middle 40s with some sunshine returning. Friday is looking like a nice day as temperatures remain mild in the middle 40s with lots of sun.

Temperatures continue their rise this weekend with mid to upper 50s in the forecast. Sunday will bring more clouds and some blustery winds to the state. Some scattered rain showers then return early next week with highs remaining in the 50s.