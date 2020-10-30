Light shower possible late on Halloween

Clear skies will last into the overnight hours tonight. Low temperatures will once again drop in the 20s for most spots.

Halloween will start off sunny. Windy conditions can be expected throughout the day sustained out of the south between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the 50s, but clouds will build into the evening ahead of the next system. There will be a chance of some light showers around the trick-or-treat hours.

After the cold front passes, cooler temperatures will occur on Sunday with breezier conditions then Saturday. Sustained winds will be between 20 and 25 out of the northwest. High temperatures only get into the upper 30s.

Then, the warm-up begins! Election day is looking gorgeous with temperatures into the 50s. Mid to late week will see temperatures back into the 60s with lots of sunshine.

