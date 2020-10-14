Light showers and more wind Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A new systems wraps into the state Wednesday bringing some rain and winds, followed by much cooler air behind it. The highs get to around 60 degrees, warmer to the south and cooler to the north of Green Bay. Any rain will be light with either sprinkles or showers, plus windy too as gusts get up to 30 or 35 miles per hour.

Showers will taper off a bit tonight, but we’ll keep a small chance for isolated spots to get brief rain. The center of the low will cross overhead and it will be windy tonight. The low is 42 degrees.

Not much warming expected tomorrow, but sun will arrive after some morning clouds. Breezy west winds and a high in the upper 40s and low 50s!

