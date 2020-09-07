Light showers move in tonight, cooler temperatures on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine will be in the region for most of Labor Day with high temperatures in the mid to high 60s. Winds will be gusty to start off the day, but will calm down in the afternoon. Light rain showers get close to the Fox Cities near sunset.

Tonight, light showers linger around becoming more constant in the morning hours. Low temperatures into the 40s for most, along the lakeshore in the low 50s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tuesday is looking like a soaker. Scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures will last all day. Temperatures only get into the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Widespread rain expected with high temperatures only getting into the mid 50s. High temperatures could challenge lowest maximum temperature records on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Filtered sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing back into the 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

More Weather