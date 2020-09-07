Light showers move in tonight, cooler temperatures on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine will be in the region for most of Labor Day with high temperatures in the mid to high 60s. Winds will be gusty to start off the day, but will calm down in the afternoon. Light rain showers get close to the Fox Cities near sunset.

Tonight, light showers linger around becoming more constant in the morning hours. Low temperatures into the 40s for most, along the lakeshore in the low 50s.

Tuesday is looking like a soaker. Scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures will last all day. Temperatures only get into the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Widespread rain expected with high temperatures only getting into the mid 50s. High temperatures could challenge lowest maximum temperature records on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Filtered sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing back into the 60s.

