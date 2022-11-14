The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies will come along with light snow showers that are expected to develop through the overnight. Any accumulations are expected to be light, but slippery roads may develop late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Lows will cool into the 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday: Light snow showers will pass through the area throughout the day. A light wintry mix is possible near Lake Michigan where temperatures will be a little bit warmer. Minor accumulations of 1-2″ are possible across the entire area. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s with an easterly wind.

Snow showers will gradually taper to flurries throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Another round of light snow moves in Thursday. Temperatures will turn quite cold for this time of year Friday through Sunday with temperatures only in the middle range of the 20s for highs! Highs will not get much better early next week with many areas remaining below freezing.