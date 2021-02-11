Light snow and slick roads Thursday night, very cold this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak system passing passing through the region this evening and tonight will bring the area light snow showers and flurries. With temperatures cooling into the single digits this will be a light fluffy type of snow. Expect to experience slick roads tonight and for the Friday morning commute.

Light snow will taper to flurries Friday morning. Total snow accumulations will be in the 1-2″ range across northeast Wisconsin. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching for 10 degrees with a light northwest wind.





Another round of light snow moves in just in time for the opener of the sturgeon spearing season! It’ll be a cold weekend with highs in the mid single digits Saturday followed by some areas struggling to hit 0° on Sunday.

The cold holds on Monday, but after that we’ll begin our slow climb to temperatures closer to average with highs in the lower 20s late next week. There are signs that by the following week temperatures could reach the upper 20s to 30s.