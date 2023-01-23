The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It is a relatively quiet start to this work week. Mostly cloudy skies start today with a light breeze out of the west. It is those westerly winds which is why we are staying chilly this morning with temps in the upper teens/low 20s. Expect a few hours of possible sunshine south of Green Bay early this afternoon before light snow moves in from the north by the late afternoon/early evening. No accumulation more than a coating, is likely. The only real concern with this will be any slippery roads heading into Tuesday morning.

Winds will pick up into the early afternoon, turning out of the southwest, which will pull a bit warmer air in for tomorrow. Gusts today and tonight will reach up to 30 mph.

Early flurries stay in the forecast tomorrow before mostly cloudy skies. We stay dry for a majority of the day Tuesday before our next light snow system that moves through for Wednesday. We will only see a trace amount of accumulation with that system.