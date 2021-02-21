Light snow arrives Sunday, temperatures on the rise this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloud cover is on the increase on this Sunday as our next round of snow begins to move into the state. A dry start to Sunday will give way to widespread light snow this afternoon. This could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways for the second half of the day. It will be a mild day with highs right around average in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Snow showers will taper through the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies taking us through the rest of the night. Snowfall accumulations will be in the 1″ to 3″ range for most of the viewing area. Lows will cool into the upper teens to lower 20s.





Temperatures will be trending much milder for this next work week. By Monday look for temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. A quick moving system will bring a chance for a wintry mix Monday night.

The remainder of the week is looking to stay on the quiet side. Highs will be near 40 with some sunshine Tuesday. We stay in the 30s Wednesday through Friday for highs with a little more cloud cover Thursday and Friday. Another system will bring a chance for a rain or snow mix to begin next weekend.