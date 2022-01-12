Light snow chance on Thursday, then chilly air moves back in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies will return as we head through the overnight. A weak system will move through and bring with it a few flurries or light snow showers early Thursday. Lows will cool into the teens and 20s with a light wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies will be seen area wide with flurries or light snow showers mainly during the morning. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A larger storm system misses our area to the west on Friday, but we’ll remain in the cloudy skies. A few flurries could brush along the lakeshore with highs in the teens. We’ll see some more sun on Saturday with chilly temperatures. Highs early next week will be near average as we watch for another snow chance by Tuesday.