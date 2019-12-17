Light snow chance, then frigid by tomorrow

From Storm Team 5…

Snow and cold will be the focus for the next 48 hours.

For Tuesday, clouds will be increasing again as a cold front swings in from the north. That front will be the lifting mechanism for scattered snow showers or flurries – the best timing will be during the late morning into the early evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s by the afternoon.

SNOW ACCUMULATION FOR TUESDAY: Light snow will be spotty along this front, bringing a chance for a quick dusting of flakes. Accumulation will stay underneath an inch should we get the snow to develop.

Tonight, any snow will taper off early on. Breezy winds kick in behind the front and temperatures start to drop under clear skies. Overnight lows will be down into the single digits above and below zero.

That sets up a frigid Wednesday morning. With temps in the single digits and a steady breeze around, wind chills or “feels-like” temperatures will range from -5 to -20 degrees early on! Highs for the day will be in the low teens as clouds and temperatures increase throughout the day.

Beyond a cold Wednesday, there will be a big swing in temperatures into the weekend! By the end of the 7 day, we will be talking about highs teasing 40 degrees which begs the question: will there be snow on the ground for Christmas?