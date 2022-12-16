The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The same snow maker that brough us heavy snow this week will churn over us and bring pockets of snow showers for the next 24 to 36 hours. It may lead to some communities getting anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of fluffy snow in this window.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance for flurries or snow showers. The high will be in the upper 20s.

Cloudy with a few additional light snow showers Friday night. The low is 21 degrees.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, we could have as much as some flurries or light snow showers in isolated locations. The high is 27 degrees.

Sunday will have some clouds around, but some sun will try to work through those clouds in the afternoon! Expect a chillier high of 23 degrees. Colder air will work in at night with lows in the single digits heading into Monday.