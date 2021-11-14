Light snow comes to an end Sunday, 40s return this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Light snow showers this morning will gradually come to an end through the afternoon hours. Additional snowfall accumulation should stay under and inch across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a blustery north wind developing at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Other than a few flurries, accumulating snow is not expected at Lambeau Field when the Packers play host to the Seahawks this afternoon.

Tonight: We should have some breaks in the clouds develop tonight which will allow temperatures to be quite cool. Lows to the north and west of the Fox Valley could drop into the teens, with the rest of the area in the lower 20s.

Expect to see a little sunshine on Monday with highs remaining in the 30s. Clouds increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it comes with some warmer air. A cold front sweeps through early Wednesday and will bring a small chance for a few showers to the area. Behind the front temperatures will drop back into the 30s as we wrap up the week with no major storm systems forecast heading into next weekend.