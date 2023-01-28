The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.

Tomorrow starts cloudy as well, with clouds and flurries exiting by noon. We see a stretch of sunshine into the afternoon before increasing clouds tomorrow night. Highs for tomorrow will only reach around 17 degrees, with wind chills staying in the single digits since we will have a northwesterly gust around 25mph.

The rest of next week’s temps stay below average.