The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Isolated snow showers early in the morning Wednesday will become more scattered as the day wears on. By the evening commute, a light accumulation of snow around an inch or less could be on the ground – just enough to make it slippery. The high is 32 degrees.

Spotty flurries or light snow expected to remain through tonight, otherwise it will just stay cloudy. The low is 25 degrees.

Tomorrow will also have a chance for isolated light snow showers with a high of 28 degrees. When the snow drops away in the afternoon, some rays of sun may appear within the clouds.