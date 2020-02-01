Light snow/ drizzle tonight

Rain/Snow/Mix Tonight

Futurecast is showing a band of precipitation tonight (around 9). Accumulations look to be less than a 1/2 inch. Like the last 3-4 evenings, this could make things a bit slippery. One thing I really noticed is it is easy to slip in the parking lots and on the sidewalks.

Cloudy Tonight. Mild.

Cloudy, breezy and seasonably mild tonight. We won’t cool further than the low 30’s as we head to a potential record high Sunday. I am forecasting 44. The record is 45 degrees. A lot depends on how much sun we see.

Gusty this weekend

Winds are a bit breezy right now but will be stronger Sunday morning ushering in warmer air from the west.

5th Warmest January

We ended up with the 5th warmest January on record. When you average the daily high/low for the month, you get 26.4 degrees. The record is 30.5 in 2009. Our warmest day was January 9th at 45. The coldest overnight low was -5 on 1/17. Our coldest daytime high was 1/8 where we made it to 20 degrees. Not bad for January. 43/45 days have been above average daily highs. This stretch looks to continue through Valentine’s Day.