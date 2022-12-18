From Storm Team 5…

It will be very cold in the morning Monday, with air temps in the single digits, but there will be sun to start the day. Increasing clouds with a high of 21 degrees in the afternoon. At night, snow will work in from 8pm into the overnight where there could be around an inch or up to two inches of accumulation to shovel off by sunrise Tuesday.

We will get two quiet days before a potential high impact winter storm could affect the Midwest Thursday and Friday. Right now, the storm has not even developed, but the energy is in the Gulf of Alaska and the modeling is suggesting that a very strong storm will track into the mid/Mississippi River Valley. Snow, wind (potentially blizzard conditions) will be possible somewhere in the Midwest. Stay tuned.