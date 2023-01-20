The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Road Conditions Updates:

-Friday AM: Snow or iced covered roads

-Friday PM: Slick/slippery/ice roads

-Saturday AM: Slick/slippery/ice roads

Expect light snow to slowly taper off this morning, and then cloudy skies with light flurries the rest of today. Highs will top out close to 30, but below freezing. Feels like temps in the teens/lows 20s all day. Relatively breezy conditions remain today/tonight out of the NW with gusts reach up to 20 mph.

We stay dry, cloudy, and chilly for tomorrow, and some light snow showers south early Sunday morning.

The week ahead looks much colder than how January began.