Light snow is followed up by bitterly cold air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A coating of flurry snow last night and this morning is making for slippery road conditions for the Monday commute. Snow will start to taper off during the morning, and although there could be a few flurries left over in the afternoon, the forecast brings clouds breaking up to allow some late day sun to pop out. Expect a chilly high of 18 degrees, with single digit wind chills. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION will be around a dusting to an inch.

Bitterly cold air returns tonight! Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will take down air temperatures below zero. There is a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for counties west of the valley from Midnight until 12pm on Tuesday. That’s because the low is -4 with a wind chill range from -20 to -35 degrees!

Very cold into Tuesday with morning sun and afternoon clouds. The high is 8 degrees! Wind chills all day long will be in the single and double digits BELOW ZERO.