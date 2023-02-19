The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mostly clear sky will take us through the overnight hours. Lows will cool into the teens and lower 20s. Expect a wind out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy as a clipper system arrives from the northwest. This will bring much of the area a chance for light snow showers late in the day and Monday night. Highs during the daytime will be in the middle to upper 30s. A few inches of accumulation are most likely north of Hwy. 64.

After a little sunshine on Tuesday clouds will move back in ahead of our next weather system. This will be a multi-day event beginning Tuesday night and lasting through most of Thursday. A couple rounds of snow are expected with the heaviest snowfall likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The combination of two days of snow and the potential for high snowfall rates at times will cause widespread travel disruptions for the middle of the week. There could be a period of wintry mix south of Green Bay on Thursday, but specific details on the exact location of any mixing of the snow will become more clear in the coming days. Snow amounts over 6″ are nearly a certainty for parts of the viewing area.

Quieter weather will settle in late in the week and through next weekend with highs rebounding back into the middle 30s.