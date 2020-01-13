Light snow late tonight, active weather continues this week

Cloudy and quiet weather is expected this evening with temperatures holding steady in the upper 20s and low 30s with light winds. Snow developing across Iowa and Minnesota will move into northeast Wisconsin mainly after midnight tonight. Snowfall totals will be light, generally less than an inch for Green Bay, Fox Valley, and the Lakeshore. To the north and west snow amounts by the mid-morning Tuesday could be in the 1-3″ range.

Light snow showers will move out just after the morning commute leading to dry weather the rest of the day. There could be some sunshine that returns late in the day with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A mostly sunny sky will be with us Thursday with some cooler temperatures as highs will only be in the teens. We are keeping a close eye on another storm system which could bring snow and wind to the region Friday into Saturday. Behind that system quiet weather will make a return under mostly sunny skies and highs in the teens.