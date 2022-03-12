Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase to start off the night. Mainly after midnight, light snow showers will fall in Northeast Wisconsin. This will be a quick-moving clipper system, so snow will wrap up before sunrise. Low temperatures will bottom out around 15 degrees before midnight. Overall, a quick 1-2″ should fall in most areas.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies will be in the region for almost the entire day. It will be breezy with a few gusts over 25 mph. High temperatures get into the 40s.

Next Week: A wintry mix is possible Monday, but after that here comes the spring-like temperatures. Temperatures will get close to 60 degrees on Wednesday.