Light snow moves through Monday night, temperatures remain mild

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A band of snow showers will move through northeast Wisconsin this evening and tonight. Some of this snow will likely begin to lighten the further north you travel. Snow totals will be very light across the far north. Areas near Green Bay and south could be in the 1″-2″ range if the snow can overcome the dry air in place. If not, totals will be lighter. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Any lingering flurries Tuesday morning will quickly come to an end. We’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be light out of the north.

The forecast on St. Patrick’s Day brings mostly cloudy skies into the area along with a very small chance for a light rain or snow shower. The chance for any precipitation on Wednesday will be highest south of Green Bay. Highs will be above average in the upper 40s.

The rest of the week will bring highs in the middle 40s under mostly sunny skies. We will have another great weekend of weather as highs push back into the low and middle 50s with dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. Then early next week we’ll be watching for a chance for rain showers with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

