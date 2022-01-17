Light snow moves through Tuesday, then it gets cold again

The northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will once again turn mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. A few flurries will be possible, but not accumulation is expected. Low temperatures will cool into the teens with a light westerly wind.

Tuesday: A storm system will pass just to our north during the day. This will bring cloudy skies and a few flurries or light snow showers to our portion of the state. The better chance for some minor accumulations will be north of Hwy. 29. Highs will be mild in the low to middle 30s with a south wind at 10-20 mph.

A cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and pick up the winds out of the northwest. That will bring in colder air throughout the day Wednesday. Skies will be sunny with temperatures in the single digits Thursday with teens Friday. Light snow showers will be possible Friday night into early Saturday. Kickoff temperatures for the Packers game at Lambeau Field Saturday evening will likely be in the teens with single digit wind chills.