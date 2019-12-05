Light snow north today, very cold next week

Clouds will be widespread for today with light snow showers moving in during the afternoon. The best chance for snow will be north of Green Bay. Highs will be in the 30s with a light south wind. Snow accumulations mainly less than an inch will be expected for most areas north of Hwy. 29.

Snow possible Thursday

Snow showers will end Thursday evening with clearing skies building in through the overnight. Lows will cool into the 20s.

Headlines today

Sunshine will make a return on Friday with some cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 20s for most locations. Highs will get back into the 30s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front pushes through on Sunday which will bring a chance for light rain showers. It will be a warmer day on Sunday with temperatures reaching for the lower 40s.

Another chance for snow arrives next Monday with highs in the single digits possible by Wednesday.