Light snow or drizzle possible Friday

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds staying stubborn for Friday. You’ll see high temperatures start in the mid 20s and rise a bit to the mid 30s in the afternoon. We’ll be watching a weak clip of energy in from Minnesota that could bring some light snow or drizzle.

Flakes and drizzle continues to be the possibility tonight, otherwise just cloudy. Temperatures will be steady overnight in the upper 20s.

If we see snow falling Friday into Saturday morning, snow accumulation will range from a dusting to an inch.

Saturday stays mostly cloudy with flurries or drizzle in the morning. An additional chance of flurries comes later in the day with a high of 35 degrees.

Warm weather comes back to us Sunday. Skies will clear out, bringing some sunshine! The high is set to reach 44 degrees.