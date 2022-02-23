The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A generally clear sky this evening will give way to increasing cloud cover through the night. A northeast wind will lead to the chance for flurries or light snow showers along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Lows temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy as a storm system passing south of Wisconsin gets closer. The day will begin dry for most areas, but as we head into the later portions of the afternoon and evening, light snow showers will overspread the area which could bring some slick roads. Highs will remain chilly in the upper teens to lower 20s.

The work week wraps up dry with temperatures in the middle 20s. It’ll be breezy, but temperatures return to near average for the weekend with a few flurries early Sunday. Another very small chance for light snow is possible Monday with 30s holding for the first half of next week.