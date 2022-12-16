The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The low pressure system that sat over us this past week is still sticking around for tonight. This system will produce a few flurries that will continue tonight and into most of tomorrow. We are only anticipating about an inch to an inch and a half total by tomorrow night.

Behind the low strong, chilly winds remain making temps feel bitter cold tomorrow. Highs will only reach the mid-20s, but feels like temps will be in the teens.

Cloud cover lingers into Sunday, but a few sunny hours are in store.