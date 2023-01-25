The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light snow showers or scattered flurries continue into tonight and early tomorrow morning. Expect about another inch to inch and a half on top of what we have already seen to further accumulate across the Fox Cities. Lakeside and further north will add about another .5-1 inch. Temperatures tonight remain relatively “mild” for January standards, however they will be below freezing, so any wet roads will stay frozen, icy, or slippery into tomorrow AM.

Another light snowy system will move in early Friday, but not much accumulation is likely.

Temps will remain mild to wrap up this work week, until our next blast of artic air pushes in for the weekend, and we stay chilly to start our new month ahead.