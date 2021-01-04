Light snow showers Monday night, mild air sticks around

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our stretch of cloudy weather will hold through much of the night as a weak cold front swings through the area. Along the front, light snow showers or flurries will be possible especially during the mid to late evening. Most of the snow should exit before midnight with lows in the 20s. A light dusting of accumulation will be possible which may lead to a few slick roads tonight.

Skies will try to clear out on Tuesday with temperatures remaining on the mild side for this time of the year. The best chance for clearing will likely be during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach for the low to middle 30s.

High temperatures will remain mild in the 30s with a stretch of tranquil through the weekend. There are no signs of any significant weather systems or drops in temperatures into at least the early portions of next week. Enjoy the nice January weather!