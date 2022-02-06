Light snow showers on Sunday, milder days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: An area of low pressure passing north of the region today will swing a cold front across Wisconsin this afternoon. That front will bring clouds and a few scattered flurries or light snow showers to the area for the second half of Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a westerly wind.

Tonight: Flurries will taper by the evening under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll start to see some breaks in the clouds develop late with lows in the single digits and teens.

The work week begins with more sunshine and highs in the middle 20s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday ahead of our next chance for snow showers Wednesday. A few more round of light snow will sweep through Wisconsin Thursday and Friday with highs right around 30 degrees.